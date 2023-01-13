Keegan Bradley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Bradley's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Bradley's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.