Kazuki Higa rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kazuki Higa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kazuki Higa's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Higa got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higa to 2 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Higa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Higa's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higa to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Higa had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higa to 1 under for the round.