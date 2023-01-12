Kaito Onishi shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Kaito Onishi hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Onishi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Onishi to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Onishi had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Onishi to 1 under for the round.