K.J. Choi shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

K.J. Choi hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Choi had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Choi to 2 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Choi reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Choi at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Choi had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 4 under for the round.