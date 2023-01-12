  • K.J. Choi shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, K.J. Choi makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    K.J. Choi makes short putt for birdie at Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, K.J. Choi makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.