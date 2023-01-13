K.H. Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

K.H. Lee hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a 327 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 fourth green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.