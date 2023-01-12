Justin Suh shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Justin Suh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Suh had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Suh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Suh's his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Suh hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to even for the round.