Joseph Winslow shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joseph Winslow hit 4 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Winslow's 77 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Winslow to 1 under for the round.

Winslow got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Winslow to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Winslow reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Winslow to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Winslow reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Winslow to 2 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Winslow had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Winslow to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first, Winslow had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Winslow to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Winslow hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Winslow to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Winslow had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Winslow to 4 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Winslow got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Winslow to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Winslow had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Winslow to 4 under for the round.