Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Joseph Bramlett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 1 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Bramlett had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

Bramlett hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 70-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.