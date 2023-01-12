-
Jordan Spieth shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Jordan Spieth on the 'Glamping Life' at Sony
Following his opening-round 6-under 64 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jordan Spieth talks about his recent purchase of an RV to serve as his family's "home on the road" during the grind of a PGA TOUR season.
Jordan Spieth hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
After a 304 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Spieth had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
Spieth had a fantastic chip-in on the 194-yard par-3 17th. His tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Spieth's 174 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Spieth's 106 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.
