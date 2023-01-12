  • Jordan Spieth shoots 6-under 64 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Following his opening-round 6-under 64 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jordan Spieth talks about his recent purchase of an RV to serve as his family's "home on the road" during the grind of a PGA TOUR season.
    Interviews

    Jordan Spieth on the 'Glamping Life' at Sony

    Following his opening-round 6-under 64 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jordan Spieth talks about his recent purchase of an RV to serve as his family's "home on the road" during the grind of a PGA TOUR season.