Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jonathan Byrd hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

After a 226 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Byrd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Byrd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Byrd at 2 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Byrd's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Byrd's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 over for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Byrd had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.