Jimmy Walker finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Walker got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Walker's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Walker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Walker hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Walker's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to even-par for the round.