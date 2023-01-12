Jim Herman shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Herman got a double bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Herman's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Herman's 108 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.