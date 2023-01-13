Jesse Mueller shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Jesse Mueller hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Mueller hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mueller to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Mueller had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mueller to even for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Mueller got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mueller to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Mueller chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mueller to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Mueller's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.