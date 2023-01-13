Jerry Kelly finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jerry Kelly hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

Kelly got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kelly chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly to even-par for the round.