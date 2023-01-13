J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Poston had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Poston's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.