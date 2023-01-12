Bogey-free 4-under 66 by J.J. Spaun in the first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 third, J.J. Spaun's 119 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.