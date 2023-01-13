Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

Matsuyama his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.