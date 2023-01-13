Hayden Buckley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Buckley's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.