Hayden Buckley shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hayden Buckley makes birdie on No. 11 at Sony Open
In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Hayden Buckley makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Buckley's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.
