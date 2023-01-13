-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 13, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs's his approach went 48 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Higgs got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
