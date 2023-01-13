  • Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 8 at Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.