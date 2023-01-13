Harry Hall putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Harry Hall hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Harry Hall had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hall had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hall's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Hall had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hall to 4 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hall to 3 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Hall reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Hall at 4 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hall's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hall chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 4 under for the round.