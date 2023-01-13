7-over 77 by Harrison Endycott in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harrison Endycott hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

Endycott got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Endycott to 2 over for the round.

Endycott got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Endycott to 4 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Endycott chipped his fifth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Endycott to 5 over for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Endycott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Endycott to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Endycott's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 5 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Endycott his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.