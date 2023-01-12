Harris English shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Harris English hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 third, English's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, English hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put English at even-par for the round.

English got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, English chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, English had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, English's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, English had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved English to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, English hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 5 under for the round.