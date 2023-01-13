Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a 272 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Sigg suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sigg at 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Sigg had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.