George Markham shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, George Markham hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Markham's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Markham to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Markham chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Markham to 1 over for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Markham chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Markham to 2 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Markham had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Markham to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Markham had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Markham to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Markham's tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Markham got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Markham to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Markham reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Markham to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Markham's tee shot went 204 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Markham chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Markham to 1 over for the round.