6-over 76 by Gary Woodland in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Gary Woodland hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Woodland hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Woodland's his second shot went 206 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 82 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Woodland had a 359-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 5 over for the round.