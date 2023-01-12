Erik Barnes shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Erik Barnes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

Barnes had a 352-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 3 over for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 4 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Barnes hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Barnes had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 over for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.