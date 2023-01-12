Eric Cole shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Eric Cole hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Cole had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Cole's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Cole chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cole's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Cole had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Cole's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cole to 1 under for the round.