Dylan Wu shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Dylan Wu hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a 252 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to even for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.