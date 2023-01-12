Doc Redman shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Doc Redman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.