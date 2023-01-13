Denny McCarthy shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Denny McCarthy hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, McCarthy had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McCarthy's 83 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.