Davis Thompson putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Davis Thompson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Davis Thompson got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Thompson's 158 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.