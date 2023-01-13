  • David Lipsky shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, David Lipsky makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky sinks a 40-foot birdie putt from across the green at Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, David Lipsky makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.