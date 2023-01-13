David Lipsky shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

David Lipsky hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Lipsky had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lipsky's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Lipsky had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 fourth green, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lipsky's 112 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky hit his tee at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.