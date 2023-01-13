David Lingmerth shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

David Lingmerth hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Lingmerth hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Lingmerth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.