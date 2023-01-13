Danny Lee shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Lee hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Lee got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.