Danny Guise shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Danny Guise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Guise had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Guise to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Guise's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Guise to 1 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Guise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Guise to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 176-yard par-3 green seventh, Guise suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Guise chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Guise to even for the round.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Guise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Guise to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Guise had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Guise to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Guise's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.