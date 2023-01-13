Corey Conners shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Corey Conners hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Conners had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Conners hit his 203 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.