Cole Hammer shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Cole Hammer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Hammer's tee shot went 204 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Hammer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 2 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Hammer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

Hammer got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hammer to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hammer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Hammer had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 over for the round.