Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Bezuidenhout's 178 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bezuidenhout at 3 over for the round.

At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 over for the round.