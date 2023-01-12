Strong putting brings Chris Kirk a 6-under 64 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Chris Kirk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 294 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Chris Kirk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kirk's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kirk to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kirk had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 6 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 5 under for the round.