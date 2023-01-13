Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Chez Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.