Chesson Hadley shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Hadley's 87 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 first, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt saving par. This put Hadley at 3 over for the round.