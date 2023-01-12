Chad Ramey putts well in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chad Ramey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a tee shot onto the 194-yard par-3 green 11th, Chad Ramey suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ramey's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.