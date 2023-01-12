Carson Young shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Carson Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

Young got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Young's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Young's 157 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Young hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.