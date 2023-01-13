Carl Yuan shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

Carl Yuan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Yuan had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Yuan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yuan to even for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Yuan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to even-par for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Yuan chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Yuan's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.