Cam Davis shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cam Davis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Davis's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Davis at 3 under for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 199 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.