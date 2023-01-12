-
Cam Davis shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 12, 2023
In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cam Davis hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Davis's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Davis had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Davis at 3 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Davis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 199 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
