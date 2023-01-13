Byeong Hun An finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Byeong Hun An hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, An's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, An hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left An to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, An hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put An at even-par for the round.