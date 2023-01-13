Brice Garnett finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brice Garnett hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Garnett's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Garnett had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green fourth, Garnett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Garnett's 173 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Garnett's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Garnett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.