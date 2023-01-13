Brian Stuard shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Stuard hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Stuard's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Stuard's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 2 over for the round.