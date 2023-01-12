Brian Harman shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii

In his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Brian Harman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

Harman got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 second, Harman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Harman at 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.