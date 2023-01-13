-
Brent Grant shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 12, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Hawaii native Brent Grant on what it's like to play close to home
Prior to the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, Brent Grant talks about what it's like to play in front of his longtime friends as he returns to his home state, Hawaii, for his first PGA TOUR event in 2023.
Brent Grant hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Grant had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Grant had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Grant's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Grant missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Grant to even for the round.
